Pastor Impregnates Married Woman, Fined Cattle

MWENEZI - A well-known Zion Christian Church (ZCC) pastor, John Mabheja who has lately been embroiled in a sex scandal, has been fined three cows and US$375 by Chief Mawarire's court after being convicted of adultery and impregnating a married member of his church.

Before the affair came to light, Mabheja, who hails from Pikinini village, was the leader of the church's congregation at Manyuchi where he met and later preyed on Taruvinga Mabhekedhe's wife.

Speaking to TellZim News, Chief Mawarire, born Amon Vengo, said the disgraced pastor had sent his younger brothers to stand for him as he is said to have left for South Africa.

"Mabheja sent his younger brothers to stand on his behalf at the trial and they confirmed that he is admitting the charges.

"Taruvinga, who is the complainant from the same village, demanded three beasts and they were given to him. He is however yet to be paid $375 which he also demanded from Mabheja," said Chief Mawarire.

Chief Mawarire also revealed that Mabhekedhe had made it clear he still loved his wife who is now nursing her love child.

The drama started when Mabhekedhe, who worked in South Africa, returned home and dumped his wife at the pastor's homestead after he was tipped that his wife had been seeing the pastor and was pregnant with him.

After being dumped at Mabheja's place, the woman then left for her parents' place in Chivi but her husband later followed her and decided to sue Mabheja in the traditional court.

Currently, Mabhegedhe is staying with his wife and the love child in their village.

TellZim