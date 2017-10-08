AfriForum Not Giving Up On Grace Assault Case

PRETORIA - AfriForum says it will continue to seek justice in the Grace Mugabe immunity matter.



On Friday, the North Gauteng High Court ordered the Zimbabwean Embassy to file an affidavit in seven days.

It should clarify whether or not it's representing the First Lady, who is accused of assaulting a 20-year-old South African model.

The embassy though -- through its lawyer -- has announced it’s withdrawing from the case.

After Mugabe was accused of assault, she was granted diplomatic immunity and left the country.

AfriForum is seeking a review of the South African government’s decision.

eNCA