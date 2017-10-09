Church Leader Urges Congregants To Vote Mugabe

The leader of the St Luke Apostolic EJWEL Jekenisheni Church, Archbishop Philip Pferedzai Matarika has urged church members to take advantage of the ongoing biometric voter registration exercise and register to vote President Robert Mugabe into power come 2018 harmonized elections.

Speaking at the St Luke Apostolic EJWEL Jekenisheni Church’s women’s conference held at the church’s Maunganidze headquarters in Chipinge, Archbishop Pferedzai Matarika, urged church members to register as voters and defend the ruling Zanu PF party that he said has been promoting pro-Christian policies in the country.

The church’s Ruwadzano Chairlady, Rumbidzai Magweregwede said the women’s conference which exceeded 15 000 members focused on women empowerment and promoting strong family ties among other objectives.

The St Luke Apostolic EJWEL Jekenisheni is planning to construct a vocational training centre in the district as part of empowerment initiatives.

