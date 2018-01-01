Tsvangirai Finally Returns Home

UNWELL MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai finally returned home Friday afternoon after spending nearly a month while receiving treatment for a colon cancer related ailment in South Africa.

His spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka announced the former Prime Minister’s return in a statement Friday.

“President Morgan Tsvangirai touched down this afternoon from South Africa where he has been receiving routine medical treatment after he went public last year that he was suffering from cancer of the colon,” Tamborinyoka said.

Tsvangirai was airlifted to South Africa nearly a month ago after his health deteriorated while attending a meeting of opposition leaders firming up to form an anti-Zanu PF alliance for the 2018 elections.

His medical visit to South Africa triggered fresh concerns around his health with top party official Eddie Cross writing in his website weekend that his boss would find it difficult to withstand the rigorous election campaign period in his protracted bid to become the country’s number one.

Tamborinyoka still insists the opposition heavyweight was in South Africa on a routine medical visit.

“The people’s leader, who was accompanied by his wife for his routine medical procedure, returns home amid a worsening national crisis that is sonorously calling for national leaders of his aptitude,” Tamborinyoka said.

“The country experienced his competent hand on the wheel of government when he spent four years as the Prime Minister, spearheading the Government Work Programme which provided the much-needed respite to the weather-beaten people of Zimbabwe.”

President Robert Mugabe has challenged his rival to throw down the towel arguing his chronic ailment was a result of successive defeats the Zanu PF leader continues to hand him.

But in comments apparently directed at the State leader, Tamborinyoka said Tsvangirai was in good health and ready to pick up his fight to become the country’s second post independence leader.

“President Tsvangirai’s arrival has confounded morbid skeptics; some of whom had publicly wished him dead.

“He returns to take his rightful place in the trenches and to lead a stoic nation that has for years fought for democracy to remove a stubborn and inept government now engaged in a vicious succession struggle at the expense of the challenges facing the people.

“Starting this weekend, President Tsvangirai will resume what he knows best, galvanizing the nation to register to vote following a nationwide voter registration blitz that kicked off on Tuesday,” Tamborinyoka said.

Tsvangirai was welcomed at the airport by one of his deputies, Nelson Chamisa and other senior party leaders.

Zimbabwestar.co.zw

