What Sickness, Tsvangirai Is Our Man: Ngarivhume

TRANSFORM Zimbabwe President Jacob Ngarivhume (pictured) has vowed his unwavering support for MDC Alliance presidential candidate Morgan Tsvangirai whose persistent ailment continues to fuel doubt over his capabilities to lead the multi-party opposition alliance to electoral victory next year.

He was speaking to The Zimbabwe Star Tuesday soon after telling the media at a party press briefing locals should ditch the bond note and adopt the more stable South African rand.

Tsvangirai, also MDC-T leader, is battling cancer of the colon which has seen him withdraw from public life as he battles his chronic condition.

He was last month flown to South Africa for specialised treatment after his condition deteriorated at a meeting of coalition principals firming up for the anti-Zanu PF election pact.

The MDC-T leader returned home quietly last week.

Besides repeated denials by close aides the veteran opposition leader was well and ready to proceed with his quest to land the country’s most coveted job, Tsvangirai has not been seen in public yet.

His lengthy sabbatical that has followed his recent trip to South Africa has set tongues wagging, with some saying the ex-prime minister must relinquish leadership of both party and opposition coalition so he could find time and a more private space to recuperate free of the daily stresses of confronting President Robert Mugabe’s brutal regime.

Asked over his party’s position on the matter, Ngarivhume did not think twice about his party’s position on Tsvangirai’s continued leadership.

“We absolutely have no problem with the health of Mr Tsvangirai. In our understanding in the alliance, he is well and we are quite happy; we absolutely have no problem at all,” Ngarivhume said.

“We are pretty confident and comfortable with what he represents and we have identified him as the leader of the alliance because we believe in his ability and he is ok.”

Ngarivhume added: “My understanding is that the presidential candidate who is sick is Robert Mugabe. He is the one that we see clearly that he is not well, he is the one that we see falling down at airports, he is the one that we see sleeping everywhere.

“He is also the one that we see travelling to Singapore now and again. Clearly, he is 94 years of age and he can’t hold.

“The question of health really needs to be taken to Zanu PF and not to the MDC alliance.”

Ngarivhume is the second among principals leading political parties already signed up to the coalition arrangement to land support for the embattled opposition heavyweight.

PDP leader Tendai Biti on Monday also vowed his emphatic support for Tsvangirai.

“Yes, we have absolute confidence in Morgan Tsvangirai and none among us is fit enough to play doctor to his life. We are going to support him and we will stand with him,” Biti said during a live interview with a local radio station.

Asked if he thought Tsvangirai would pull through to next year in his current condition, Biti responded, “Absolutely, absolutely! That’s what we have chosen; that’s our decision as Zimbabweans and we owe him that.”

President Mugabe has urged Tsvangirai to throw in the towel arguing his ailment was a result of the successive defeats he has handed to his main rival since 2002.

zimbabwestar.co.zw