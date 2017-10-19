Zim Man Grieving Dead Cat Commits Suicide

A 69-year-old Harare man shot and killed himself Friday the 13th of this month after failing to come to terms with the death of his cat.

Police confirmed the bizarre incident involving the elderly man from Borrowdale.

Acting Harare Provincial Community Relations Liaison Officer, Assistant Inspector Chazovachiyi said the deceased called his friends, relatives and lawyer to inform them that he was failing to cope with life without his cat, which he lived with at an old people’s home.

The unnamed senior citizen was then found in a pool of blood by a friend who checked on him the following day, police said.

The incident, although bizarre, is not the first involving a Zimbabwean going to great lengths mourning a pet.

In May this year, a 38-year-old man from Harare’s Mabvuku suburb caused a stir when he invited friends and relatives to attend a funeral he had organised for his dead chicken he had been keeping as a pet.

The man, Philemon Murefu told the media the bird deserved a special send-off as it had been too special to him.

“I shed tears when one of my chickens dies. The bird was a special bird to me because for the two years I had stayed with it, it was friendly and loving to me,” he told the media then.

Murefu also planned to put a tombstone at the grave of his dead chicken.

