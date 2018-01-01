Tsvangirai Ignites 2018 Poll Machinery

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Morgan Tsvangirai emerged from a lengthy health related sabbatical Friday to rally the anti-Zanu PF front into action as different parties buckle up for what should be an absorbing 2018 campaign stretch.

With competition for political space virtually ignited by the launch of two rival coalitions this week, Tsvangirai has moved to issue a Friday directive for allies to start merging their ground operations.

This follows a meeting the substantive MDC-T leader had with fellow coalition partners as the political market ripens for the crunch 2018 polls.

“The principals resolved that all party organs nationally from the branches to the provinces must convene to establish alliance coordinating committees and immediately organise joint activities with specific preference to voter education and registration mobilisation at every level,” Tsvangirai said in a brief press statement.

“The national organisers of respective parties shall spearhead this programme with immediate effect.

“The principals also established various national alliance committees which include communications organising and networks, international relations, legal services and electoral reforms, youth and women.”

MDC leader Welshman Ncube was appointed spokesperson of a merger that reunited the former MDC allies.

Formed among seven different parties, the MDC Alliance has its work cut out after the Zanu PF led government has adamantly refused to level the political playing field even after persistent demands to do so by opponents.

Reality struck for the MDC Alliance this week when two rival opposition coalitions emerged this week to compete for space on the country’s political arena.

However, little is expected of the other groups whose leaders’ popularity is yet to be tested in national polls.

Although fragmented, the country’s opposition groups are keen to reverse the tide of voter apathy that have seen stronghold provinces in the western parts of the country fail to register as many people during the current Biometric Voter Registration exercise.

zimbabwestar.co.zw