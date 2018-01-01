Mujuru Launches People’s Rainbow Coalition

FORMER State and Zanu PF vice president, Joice Mujuru has finally formed her own coalition which she hopes to lead to electoral victory next year.

The coalition, named People’s Rainbow Coalition, was unveiled in Harare on Friday.

Two other opposition coalitions have since been launched.

They are MDC Alliance, headed by ex-prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai and regarded as the mainstream opposition alliance as well as the Elton Mangoma led Coalition of Democrats (CODE).

Mujuru, National People’s Party (NPP) leader, has had previous discussions with the two coalitions but failed to become part of any of them after her ambitions to lead them were blocked at every turn.

Her newly launched coalition comprises the People’s Democratic Party splinter group led by Lucia Matibenga, Zimbabweans United for Democracy Party led by Farai Mbira and the Democratic Assembly for Restoration and Empowerment leader Gilbert Dzikiti.

In her acceptance speech during the pre-launch ceremony at Rylance Farm in Borrowdale on Friday, Mujuru said she was humbled about her nomination as a woman to head the opposition alliance.

“It is through this vision of oneness that I now humbly accept my nomination as the presidential candidate of the People’s Rainbow Coalition for the 2018 elections. It is the first time that a major political formation has nominated a woman for presidential candidacy in Zimbabwe,” Mujuru said.

“The responsibility that you have entrusted in me must see us through this historic moment of unprecedented crisis in our country. Let me express my greatest appreciation and humbleness to lead under the guidance of the wishes of the people.”

She continued: “More than anything else, I want my candidacy to restore hope and bring opportunities in this age of desperation and cynicism.

“I want my candidacy to unify our country and our people. I also want my candidacy to renew our sense of purpose and to usher in a new era of inclusive economy, social progress and sustained development.”

Mujuru added: “As you may be aware, for quite some time our country has been blighted by a myriad of social, political and economic plagues that have shaken the very foundation of our democratic pillars for which a painful and protracted war had to be executed and won.”

President Robert Mugabe has previously dismissed the opposition alliance groups’ chances of upstaging his ruling Zanu PF party insisting a chain of zeros added to each other can never produce a solid number.