Fadzayi Mahere Arrested Over Social Soccer Match

FIREBRAND Harare lawyer and aspiring Member of Parliament for Mount Pleasant Fadzayi Mahere (pictured) was arrested by police Saturday afternoon and was expected to face charges relating to her decision to organise a social football match in the area.

Since she came clean on her political ambitions as an independent candidate for the area, Mahere has been active both on the ground and on social media trying to sell herself to people in the area.

Images of the vibrant lawyer being ferried on an open police pick up vehicle were splashed on social media Saturday.

It was not clear why she was arrested.

Media businessman and socialite Trevor Ncube was among those who questioned the arrest of the young lawyer.

“So ZanuPF is running scared of @advocatemahere. Arresting her for organizing football tournament. What a shame. You have my support Fadzai,” Ncube wrote on his twitter page.

The firebrand social and political rights group Tajamuka also demanded Mahere’s release.

It is not the first time the outspoken lawyer and rights activist has been arrested for a politically related offence.

She was in November last year arrested together with five others and charged with “participating in a gathering with the intention of promoting public violence to breach the peace as defined in Section 37(1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23), or alternatively with disorderly conduct in public place”.