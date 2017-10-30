Zanu PF In Village Voters Roll Storm

By Staff Reporter

Harare, October 30, 2017 - ZANU PF activists have been accused of establishing their own cell voters’ rolls and are reportedly threatening those who have not registered with them not to vote in the harmonised elections next year.

According to the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP), which monitors and documents cases of political violations countrywide, Zanu PF has taken advantage of the current Biometric Voter Registration process to coerce villagers in the country’s remote areas to join its structures.

In one instance in Guruve North, one Mike Kamuzonde, a Councillor is said to have addressed a village meeting issuing threats to opposition activists at Nyamaka Village, Ward 5.

“On 5 October,” said ZPP, “Kamozonde and his accomplices told villagers that the days of opposition activists were numbered in then ward.

“They said no opposition activist will go for Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) unless they are registered under Zanu PF cell structures and committed to attending ruling party meetings.

A similar case was reported in Gokwe, Sesami Constituency last Friday.

“The ruling party allegedly has a cell book register which every person who has registered as a voter is supposed to be recorded by taking down their serial number.

“The cell book will be used to determine who will receive food aid and farming inputs.”

President Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF has denied intimidating locals into voting for the ruling party, often accusing the opposition as cry babies.