MP Chides ‘Lazy’ Vote Dodgers

OUTSPOKEN Umzingwane proportional representation MP Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga (pictured) has rebuked “lazy” locals who continue to shun the country’s electoral processes claiming they are an ineffective solution to the country’s myriad problems.

The MDC legislator was speaking during a live radio discussion that was organised by the Election Resource Centre on elections.

“That’s where I struggle sometimes with Zimbabweans,” she said.

“At one level, we want to talk about accountability and yet we do not want the responsibility that goes with the right that we do have.

“Zimbabwe is not the only country in which elections have been problematic. There have been problematic in most of the countries but we can’t give up on the basis that because things are not good for us.”

Most Zimbabweans who have continue to stay out of the process say they would not vote because Zanu PF would still go on to rig the polls in its favour.

Some have vowed they would not involve themselves in politics.

But Misihairabwi-Mushonga said those who are unhappy with the country’s sorry economic situation but still stayed out away from voting their choosing people were infact indirectly voting for Zanu PF.

“If you don’t want Zanu (PF) and you are staying away you are voting for Zanu (PF) by staying away. So at the very least do something, get off.

“Those comments upset me so much…don’t complain about going to bank queues, don’t complain about hospitals. Just sit there; its fine because you have decided to put your fate into somebody’s hands.”

The former Regional Integration Ministers said there was no harm in people going to register but choosing to refrain from the process should it turn out none of the candidates presented forward during nomination inspired them.

“It’s an excuse for lazy people who do not want to take responsibility…for goodness sake just get out of your house and go and register,” she said.

Her comments come after locals have continued to shy away from the current Biometric Voter Registration process that has seen only a million people turn out to register since the exercise started 14 September this year.

zimbabwestar.co.zw

