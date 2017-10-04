SA Based Zim Tycoon Takes On Mugabe, Tsvangirai

By Jeffrey Moyo and Evans Muranganwa

Harare, October 04, 2017 - JOSEPH Busha, a South African based Zimbabwean business tycoon, has set his sights towards challenging President Robert Mugabe in the 2018 presidential elections.

Busha, 53, is the president of Freezim Congress party and also founder and Managing Director of JM Busha Investment Group, which has subsidiary companies across Southern Africa.

Addressing a policy conference attended by close to 300 party delegates drawn from all the country’s provinces in Harare on Friday, Busha said President Mugabe and his main rival Morgan Tsvangirai of MDC, were pension candidates and should take a break from politics.

“I’m the best to put the two leaders on pension; I can take care of Mugabe and his family; I can put Tsvangirai on a pay cheque,” said Busha who also majors in pension management as a career.

He revealed his intentions to gun for President Mugabe’s job.

Although the 2018 presidential race shall be contested among a handful hopefuls, Busha said he was mainly worried about President Mugabe and Tsvangirai.

The soft spoken politician said he was joining the race not for any personal gains as he was already enjoying the wealth that comes with one being in a top government job.

Busha lamented massive corruption that has been allowed to take root in Zimbabwe with President Mugabe’s tacit approval.

He said in order to reduce the scourge, citizens should elect leaders who have managed their own personal lives well.

He also took aim at President Mugabe saying: “We have people who say they want to look after Zimbabwe, but their children are being chased everywhere. How can they lead Zimbabwe?”

President Mugabe’s two sons have hogged the limelight in South Africa and beyond after they occasionally brawl with strangers, the latest incident being one that left a security guard nursing a broken leg and arm in one of Johannesburg’s most affluent suburbs.

Last year, the Mugabe sons were forced out of Dubai where they were studying following claims of substance abuse in the Asian country.

Busha dismissed prospects of joining any of the country’s emerging coalitions which have been planned for the plebiscite next year.

“For you to go into coalitions you must have very solid ideology; you must share the same ideology; you must make sure the men and women in those parties are men of integrity and they are committed to Zimbabwe and they are not doing things for themselves, they are selfless,” Busha said.

“All the presidential candidates that are there don’t qualify to be in the next election; President Mugabe has failed totally; Mr Tsvangirai, yes we appreciate all the efforts he has made, but with all the factions in his party, he has failed to keep his people together. These are the only candidates I can talk about; the rest are pretenders. They are still looking for food; they are renting.”

During the conference, Busha gave an overview of his party’s policies which he said shall revolve around the most productive use of the country’s land which will see the country produce surplus to also feed Asian countries such as China.

He pledged to resuscitate the country’s ailing health system, provide free education and end reckless government spending that has seen cabinet ministers under President Mugabe each pampered with three expensive cars.