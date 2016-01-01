BREAKING: Mugabe fires VP Mnangagwa

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe has finally taken the bold decision to fire his embattled deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa he has continuously accused of plotting to overthrow him.

The announcement was made Monday afternoon by Information Minister Simon Khaya Moyo.

Mnangagwa’s sacking ends months of speculation around the fate of Zimbabwe’s number two.

The development follows intense pressure that has been exerted on Mnangagwa by the first family since claims of an attempt to overthrow the Zimbabwean leader were made by the First Lady, Grace 2016.

Except for a 72 minute video footage presented by Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Jonathan Moyo at a politburo meeting purportedly incriminating Mnangagwa, there has been no evidence linking Mnangagwa to the allegations.

President Mugabe declared at his youth interface rally in Bulawayo on Saturday that he was going to remove his deputy the next day.

This was after part of the crowd that attended his rally booed his wife during an earlier address.

The decision to dislodge Mnangagwa from being VP is widely linked to a perceived plot by the 93-year-old leader to appoint his wife as VP.

Grace has said she was ready to become deputy to her husband.