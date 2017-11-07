MDC Alliance Says No To Axed Mnangagwa

By Staff Reporter

Harare, November 07, 2017 - MDC Alliance principals said Tuesday they will not allow axed Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and allies joining them soon with ZimPF leader Agrippa Mutambara saying the embattled Zanu PF top official could come as a liability to the opposition front.

They were addressing the media soon after completing a voter mobilisation exercise that saw them visiting voter registration centres as a group of seven leaders.

MDC Alliance spokesperson Welshman Ncube (pictured) said the coalition was still open to more opposition parties joining it but had other thoughts if Mnangagwa were to come knocking while still thick with Zanu PF odour.

“An eight shoulder, a ninth shoulder on the wheel is welcome and will be welcome at anytime, conditionally or unconditionally but we are not at this moment having conversations with the Lacoste people,” said the MDC leader while referring to Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF faction.

Ncube said factional wars were turning into a national security threat.

Mnangagwa was fired as the country’s number two by President Robert Mugabe for allegedly exhibiting traits of disloyalty, disrespect and deceitfulness.

This axing was a culmination of persistent vilification by the First Lady Grace Mugabe, who was accusing the 93-year-old leader’s once trusted aide of attempts to remove him from power.

Mnangagwa has denied the claims.

But his summary expulsion and another imminent one as Zanu PF VP has fuelled speculation he could try to salvage his waning political fortunes through forming a party and later forging alliances with opposition coalitions that have emerged ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections.

Mutambara, a former Zanu PF loyalist, was more scathing of his erstwhile ally.

“We also have to look at the background of where he was coming from and whether he has really reformed his thinking. It’s not just a question of Mnangagwa, he comes and thinks he was a chef in Zanu PF …he might be a liability so we need to look at all those things.”

While six of the MDC Alliance partners were represented by their substantive leaders, the MDC-T was represented by its core Vice President Nelson Chamisa in the absence of its leader Morgan Tsvangirai who is still trying to recover from a cancer related ailment.