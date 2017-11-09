Zanu PF Not ‘Stubborn’ Mugabe Property: Axed VP

By Staff Reporter

Harare, November 09, 2017 - AXED Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa (pictured) has defiantly urged resistance against alleged Zanu PF capture by a “stubborn” President Robert Mugabe and his wife, Grace.

In an emotional statement he released Wednesday, two days after his sacking, Mnangagwa also claimed receiving death threats in the wake of accusations he was plotting a silent coup against President Mugabe. He repeated claims he was poisoned by Zanu PF rivals.

The former VP skipped the country Tuesday with party ally and war veterans chair Christopher Mutsvangwa saying he was destined for South Africa.

But speaking his mind for the first time following months of the incessant accusations, Mnangagwa assured his followers he was safe as he vowed to fight alleged Zanu PF capture.

“I would like my fellow citizens to know that I am now out of the country, and safe.

“My sudden departure was caused by incessant threats on my person, life and family by those who have attempted before through various forms of elimination including poisoning,” he said in a five-page statement.

He was referring to the Gwanda incident at President Mugabe’s youth interface in Gwanda August in which he was later hospitalised for a week.

Mnangagwa added: “I am now being hounded out by minnows who have no liberation credentials or clear understanding of our constitution in Zanu PF.

“We must reject this insane and idiotic habit of expelling and suspending members of the party merely because we differ in opinion…”

The embattled former Mugabe aide said it was “sad that party has been hijacked by novices and external forces and those with a proven record of treachery”.

He was also referring to Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Jonathan Moyo.

“This party is NOT PERSONAL PROPERTY for you (Mugabe) and your wife to do as you please,” he said, adding that the public shall judge who the real enemy within Zanu PF was between President Mugabe and himself.