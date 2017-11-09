Zanu PF Seals Axed VP Mnangagwa's Fate

By Staff Reporter

Harare. November 09, 2017 - The Zanu PF politburo on Wednesday sealed the fate of former State Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa whom it expelled as party VP.

Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo (pictured) confirmed the widely anticipated decision after the politburo sat same day.

“The National Political Commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere gave a comprehensive report on the activities in the Commissariat Department. All the 10 provinces, the Women’s League and the Youth League endorsed the expulsion of former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa as Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe by His Excellency Cde R.G. Mugabe.

“On the request of the 10 provinces, the Women’s League and the Youth League, the Politburo has unanimously expelled former Vice President and Second Secretary of the party Cde E.D. Mnangagwa as a member of the party.

“The Politburo received reports from nine provinces indicating that they have identified a number of party leaders in their provinces who had been involved in Lacoste factionalism in violation of party rules, guidelines and procedures.

“The Politburo directed that such cases should be directed to the National Disciplinary Committee for action and recommendations in accordance with the constitution of the party,” Moyo said.

Mnangagwa was sacked as the country’s second in charge by President Robert Mugabe on Monday on alleged disloyalty, disrespect, deceitfulness and unreliability and a lack of probity in the execution of his duties.

He skipped the country Tuesday and later released a statement claiming he had feared for his life.

Mnangagwa’s shock expulsion was a culmination of an intense campaign for his ouster by the First Lady, Grace Mugabe who accuses him of a plot to stage a silent coup against President Mugabe.