Mnangagwa 'Linked To Terror Group Al-Shabaab'

Harare – Zanu PF claims that former deputy president Emmerson Mnangagwa "sponsored a local terror group al-Shabaab", which attacked his perceived enemies in the Midlands province”.

According to the state-owned media, Kwekwe central legislator, Masango Matambanadzo told a provincial co-ordinating gathering that the group was responsible for vicious killings of those who were perceived to be the ex-vice president’s enemies.

He said that the group should be "disarmed" now that Mnangagwa had been fired.

President Robert Mugabe fired Mnangagwa, the man who for so long looked like he would succeed the longtime Zimbabwe president.

The Mugabes - and particularly Grace - had been stepping up their verbal attacks on Mnangagwa, 75, for weeks.

The first couple were outraged when Grace was booed at a rally in Bulawayo on Saturday.

A number of criminal charges

The booing on the First Lady was blamed on Mnangagwa bussing in his supporters.

Reports on Friday indicated that the former vice president was likely going to face a number of criminal charges.

Privately-owned press reported that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had pulled together a special unit to investigate crimes that were allegedly committed by Mnangagwa during his tenure in government.

The charges against Mnangagwa included the obstruction of justice, corruption, attempted murder and murder.

According to the unnamed sources, police were closing in on four cases of alleged murder that implicated the exiled ex-deputy president.

"Some of the specific cases include the alleged murder of a woman linked to the former vice-president, attempted murder of former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation news presenter Godfrey Majonga, looting of Zanu-PF companies and the Kwekwe goldfields deals and associated murders there," said the report.

News24