Detained Briton given 72 hours to leave Zim

A 23-YEAR-OLD Briton who was arrested together with 20 other foreigners last week for trespassing into Marange diamond fields has been given 72 hours to vacate the country after securing a temporary permit.

Rhiain Moses was detained in Mutare on Friday after appearing before Mutare magistrate Lazarus Murendo, where his 23 co-accused including human rights activist Farayi Maguwu were fined $100 and released.

Moses was detained because his visa expired two months ago.

Her lawyer, Passmore Nyakureba, confirmed the development on Monday.

“She has gone to Harare now [Monday], she has been finally released by immigration upon securing a temporary permit for her to vacate the country,” he said.

“The permit is only valid for 72 hours, so she should be here for only two more days. The permit costs almost $1 000. So she was released upon payment. On Saturday she was detained until she sorted out her issues.”

The court heard that on November 10, Maguwu organised a meeting with members of the Bocha Diamonds Community Trust to gather opinions on the impact of mining, so as to draft a petition to demand development in the area using diamond proceeds. The meeting was attended by 21 foreign nationals and villagers from headman Mukwada’s area.

NewsDay