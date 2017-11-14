BREAKING: Cops Raid Magamba Network Offices

By Staff Reporter

Harare, November 14, 2017 - CID police raided Magamba Network offices in Harare’s Belgravia area Tuesday afternoon.

They were armed with a warrant to confiscate laptops and printers.

This incident follows the arrest and detention of Magamba staffer, Martha O’Donovan (pictured), an American citizen, over a tweet police allege mocked President Robert Mugabe and the First Family.

O’Donovan is currently out on $1,000 bail and is facing a charge of wanting to subvert a

constitutionally elected government.

Lawyers from the Zimbabwe lawyers for Human Rights have been deployed to assist the arts and cultural centre.

Earlier Tuesday, civic groups namely the Media Centre, Human Rights Watch and Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum condemned the clampdown on media.