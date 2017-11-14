Zanu PF Says Will Not Succumb To Chiwenga Threats

By Staff Reporter

Harare, November 14, 2017 - ZANU PF has vowed it will not succumb to Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) commander General Constantino Chiwenga’s “treasonable” threats of a military coup if President Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF backers persisted with a planned purge on war veterans in the party.

Chiwenga, who was in the company of top military commanders on Monday declared the country’s military will not sit idle as Zanu PF politicians fueled tensions in the country by victimising their rivals.

He also ordered Zanu PF politicians to ensure every party member was granted an equal platform to vote for party leaders of their choice during the extra-ordinary party congress next month.

Following the military declarations, Zanu PF maintained a curious silence on the issue allowing the rumour mill to spread reports the country was on the verge of a military takeover against the veteran leader.

But party spokesperson Simon Khanya Moyo Tuesday night issued a defiant statement dismissing Chiwenga’s utterances as not representative of the entire defence forces.

“Consistent with the guiding principle of the National Liberation Struggle, the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (Zanu PF) reaffirms the primacy of politics over the gun,” Moyo said.

“It is against an understanding of this abiding principle that the statement issued by General Constantino Chiwenga purporting to speak on behalf of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) was not only surprising, but was an outrageous vitiation of professional soldiership and his war time record as a high-ranking freedom fighter entrusted with Command responsibilities in a free and democratic Zimbabwe.

“Clearly calculated to disturb national peace and stability, the said statement by General Constantino Chiwenga which was not signed, and which did not represent the rest of the Command Element, suggests treasonable conduct on his part as this was meant to incite insurrection and violent challenge to the Constitutional Order.

“Indeed, this is what happens when the gun seeks to overreach by dictating to politics and norms of Constitutionality.”

Moyo, who is also Information Minister, said the Zanu PF led government will not be cowed by Chiwenga’s utterances.

“As the Party running the democratically elected Government of Zimbabwe, Zanu PF will never succumb to any threats, least of all, those deriving from conduct that is inconsistent with the tenets of democracy and Constitutionalism,’ he said.

“Not too far back, the President and First Secretary of Zanu PF Cde R.G. Mugabe who is also Commander-In-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) reminded members of the Uniformed Forces of their subordinate place and role viz-a-viz; the Political Authority of the Land.

“By yesterday's (Monday)reprehensible conduct, it would appear that this wise counsel not only went unheeded, but was flagrantly flouted in deference to factional politics and personal ambitions.

“Such conduct stands unreservedly condemned not only in the Party, but also in our Southern African Region and the entire African Continent where subversion of Constitutional Authority is frowned upon and regarded as an absolute anathema.”

Fresh tensions within Zanu PF have been heightened by the shock sacking of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa over claims of disloyalty by President Mugabe a week ago.

Mnangagwa’s expulsion was a culmination of intense vilification by President Mugabe and his wife, over an alleged plot to dislodge the Zimbabwean leader from his job.