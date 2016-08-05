FLASHBACK: Mahofa Urges Army Take Over As Country Burns

By Johannes Chin’ombe

Mwenezi, August 05, 2016 – CONTROVESIAL Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister, Shuvai Mahofa has told Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander, General Constantine Chiwenga to lead the army in taking control of the country from politicians who she said have messed up the nation’s affairs.

Mahofa was speaking while receiving on government’s behalf, a clinic which the army had constructed for civilians in Chingwizi, Mwenezi, early this week.

The outspoken Zanu PF politician attacked fellow politicians, describing them as too loud mouthed and yet incapable of resolving national affairs.

Mahofa praised the ZNA for maintaining peace in the country and outside and its role in civil assistance matters as was witnessed by the construction of the clinic.

“So today I simply want to tell Chiwenga that don’t listen to us politicians. We are big mouthed and our words can destroy the nation. You are the owners of the nation, as for us, we are done. I urge you today to take control of the nation because you are the same people who brought it to where it is today. (Chiwenga, usateerera isu mapoliticians isu mapoliticians tinongorotomoka tichigona kuuraya nyika. Ndoda kukusimbisai kuti control this country nokuti kuti ive zvairi nhasi, yakabva kwamuri),” she said to loud applause from people who had gathered for the ceremony.

Also present at the event was health minister David Parirenyatwa, Acting defence secretary Peter Muchakati, Masvingo 4 Brigade Commanding General Exobius Chuma and Family of God Church founder Andrew Wutaunashe.

The country’s partisan army has in the past clashed with the opposition for showing open bias towards President Robert Mugabe’s Zanu PF party and further threatening the veteran leader’s opponents.

But recently, it has taken a backseat as factional wars rage within Zanu PF with wide belief the army prefers Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa to take over from the aging Mugabe.

President Mugabe is increasingly becoming uneasy with the military for allegedly meddling in the internal affairs of his party but has refrained visiting the same purge he has done to some political rivals within his party.

Mahofa, on her part, has been at the centre of raging factional wars in Masvingo and also purging political rivals.

She is linked to VP Mnangagwa’s camp which is involved in a fierce turf war with the so-called Generation 40 which is fronted by younger and ambitious party politicians who want the first lady Grace Mugabe to succeed her husband.

There are fears the current national crisis characterised by massive joblessness, corruption and growing mistrust among those in control of the levers of power could trigger a fully fledged war.

Prominent South African human rights lawyer and anti-apartheid icon, George Bizos warned last week the country could slide into civil war if current tensions persisted.

This story was first published on RadioVOP on 05/08/2016

