SA's Main Opposition Parties Urge Mugabe To Step Down Immediately

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has called for Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe to step down and for free and fair elections to be held immediately.

The Zimbabwean military has taken control of the capital Harare as well as state broadcasters, fuelling speculation of a coup against 93-year-old Mugabe.

The military has said it is acting against “criminals” surrounding the ageing leader but a military spokesman has denied that this amounted to a coup.

These latest events followed Mugabe’s decision to fire his Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week in an ongoing struggle for party leadership within the ruling Zanu-PF.

“The current instability in Zimbabwe must be a cause for concern for all African countries who stand for democracy on the continent,” Maimane said.

“According to reports, the Zimbabwean Defence Force has moved into the country’s capital, Harare, to ‘target criminals’ aligned to President Robert Mugabe – the first signs of what appears to be a military coup”.

“We therefore call for fresh elections to be held in Zimbabwe as soon as practically possible, and for Robert Mugabe to immediately resign as President of Zimbabwe. This will allow the people of Zimbabwe to choose a new direction for their country, and to free themselves from the tyrannical reign of Robert Mugabe and his Zanu-PF. True democracy is adhering to the will of the people, not the internal politics and arrangements of liberation movements.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters say Mugabe must hand over political power to the next generation.

The party says Zimbabwe has experienced a lot of pain and destabilisation over the past two decades.

“The EFF appreciates that some of the pain caused in Zimbabwe was due to imperialist actions, but a significant component of this was self-inflicted,” the party said in a statement.

“President Mugabe cannot insist on remaining in power even when he is physically incapable of doing so. Opportunists around him, particularly his close relatives and wife have taken advantage of president Mugabe and used his power and struggle credentials to purge political opponents.”

The EFF also says the Zimbabwe Defence Force should make sure that there is no loss of life during the transition.

The party further encouraged the South African government to offer Mugabe political asylum.

“He [Mugabe] must be allowed to come to South Africa so that a peaceful transition can indeed take place. We must do this to aid peace allowing Zimbabweans to immediately stabilise their country and institutions for the sustainable civilian rule and a better future.”

eNCA