Tsvangirai Urges Mugabe Exit, Transitional Authority

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai (pictured) has urged President Robert Mugabe to voluntarily surrender power to pave way for an all inclusive transitional authority that would lead the country to free and fair elections.

Tsvangirai said this at a media briefing in Harare Thursday afternoon.

This follows the siege on President Mugabe by the country’s military which has demanded the 93-year-old leader’s immediate exit from his job for allegedly running down the economy and creating a volatile situation which could lead to civil unrest.

President Mugabe has been put under house arrest by the military since Tuesday night.

In the ensuing crisis, the former Prime Minister urged his long time rival to surrender power and let the nation move on.

Tsvangirai said his party has resolved “that in the interest of the people, Mr Robert Mugabe must resign and step down immediately”.

He added, “That there be a negotiated all-inclusive transitional mechanism,

“That the purpose, essence, nature and character of that mechanism be agreed upon all national stakeholders,

“That there be comprehensive reforms for a free, fair and credible election be held upon the implementation of all reforms.”

Tsvangirai said a post-election framework must also be agreed to to guarantee stability, peace and national prosperity.

“That SADC, the African Union, the UN and the broader international community be the underwriters and guarantors to the roadmap to free and fair elections,” said the MDC-T leader.

