Mugabe In Crunch Talks Over His Future

Zimbabwe's long-time president Robert Mugabe is holding talks with South African negotiators over his future.

Envoys from the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) are trying to reach a deal on the future of Zimbabwe and the man who has led the country for 37 years.

Mugabe, 93, was put under house arrest on Wednesday after the army moved to take control.

Zimbabwe's opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai says Mugabe must resign.

Sources suggest Mugabe may be resisting pressure to step down, insisting he remains the legitimate president.

President Mugabe has been in control of Zimbabwe since it threw off white minority rule in 1980.

However, the power struggle over who might succeed him, between his wife Grace Mugabe and her rival former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has split the ruling Zanu-PF party in recent months.

Last week, Mugabe came down in favour of his wife, sacking Mnangagwa, a veteran of Zimbabwe's anti-colonial struggle.

That proved too much for military leaders, who seized control of the country on Wednesday.

The head of the African Union, Guinean President Alpha Condé, has warned the AU "will in no case accept" the military seizure of power. He said he was "inviting the army to return to its barracks and return to constitutional order".

