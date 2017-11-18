FreeZim Rolls Out Empowerment Drive For Women

By Tafadzwa Muranganwa

Harare, November 18, 2017 - FREEZIM Congress party is empowering its women membership as the 2018 elections beckon.

The increasingly popular opposition led by South African-based Zimbabwean businessman Joseph Busha, held a workshop in Harare on Friday and Saturday with the aim of empowering women with projects and vital electoral and leadership knowledge.

Speaking to RadioVOP at the workshop, Niver Muronzi, who is the chairperson of women affairs in the party, said the main thrust of the workshop was to ensure women are financially sound so that they can be able to stand in the next year’s polls .

“The main reason for this workshop is to empower women financially by doling projects to women of our party across all the country’s provinces. So we thought it was worthwhile that we give them the financial literacy before we give them the projects,” she said.

Muronzi also said the reason for empowering the women was also to ensure that those who are vying for council and legislative positions would not abuse party’s finances on campaigning as they would be having something to fall back on.

“We also want to prevent situations were those who want to stand for elective positions would abuse money meant for campaigning by enriching themselves,” said the FreeZim Congress women’s boss.

She dismissed this as a vote-buying gimmick after Zanu PF has often been accused of vote-buying ahead of elections.

Muronzi said the party also brought election stakeholders like the Young Voters Platform to enlighten the women on key electoral issues that to prepare them for leadership positions.

Women drawn from almost every province in the country attended the workshop.

FreeZim Congress, just like all parties, braces itself for the 2018 elections and has also held a policy conference recently where party leader Busha promised free education and health.

Busha said he believed the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission needed to implement reforms if elections next year are to be free and fair.