Grace Ready To Die 'For What Is Correct'

JOHANNESBURG - Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe's nephew has spoken out against the military's intervention in the country's politics.

Patrick Zhuwao told the Reuters news agency that Grace Mugabe is ready to die for what is correct.

He states that Robert Mugabe has no intention of breaking Zimbabwe's constitution or legitimising the apparent coup.

Zhuwao, who's currently in hiding, says the military has engineered the popular protests to disguise its coup.

The Zimbabwean army has insisted it's simply trying to stabilise the political situation.

On Saturday, Zimbabweans marched in numbers in support of the army's actions.

