SADC To Discuss Zimbabwe On Tuesday

Harare - Zimbabwe's political situation is set to be discussed on Tuesday when four countries with the southern African regional bloc meet in Angola.

The Southern African Development Community summit will include the heads of state of South Africa, which has sent Cabinet members to negotiate with Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe on a departure.

Also attending are the heads of state of Angola, Tanzania and Zambia.

Mugabe is under military house arrest after he fired his longtime deputy and appeared to position his wife to succeed him. He is said to be resisting efforts to step aside.

South African President Jacob Zuma two days ago said Zimbabwe's political situation "very shortly will be becoming clear". Now Zuma says the situation is in "early days".

Zuma says he's cautiously optimistic it will be "resolved amicably" as Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe resists stepping aside.

Zuma spoke with Mugabe under military house arrest earlier this week and sent Cabinet ministers to negotiate on Mugabe's departure. He calls those talks "fruitful" but gives no details.

Zuma also says South Africa's government supports "the people of Zimbabwe during this difficult period". He reiterates the African Union's stance against "unconstitutional changes in government".

Zimbabweans are rallying outside their consulate in neighboring South Africa in solidarity with thousands marching in their capital against longtime President Robert Mugabe.

