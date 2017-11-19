BREAKING: Zanu PF Expels Mugabe, Grace, Reinstates Mnangagwa

By Staff Reporter

Harare, November 19, 2017 – ZANU PF’s Central Committee has expelled President Robert Mugabe as party leader while reinstating expelled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa as interim leader.

Zanu PF also gave the embattled veteran leader up to mid-day on Monday to resign or they would institute impeachment proceedings in parliament that are likely to sail through with the almost certain support of the opposition.

President Mugabe’s wife, Grace was also expelled both from the party and as party secretary for Women’s League.

Other expelled party loyalists who belonged to the infamous "G40 cabal" include co-Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, cabinet ministers Saviour Kasukuwere, Jonathan Moyo and Makhosini Hlongwane; provincial affairs ministers Sandi Moyo, Mandy Chimene and Paul Chimedza; MPs Sarah Mahoka, Shadreck Mashayamombe and Kudzanayi Chipanga, among others.

The ruling party also resolved to proceed with its extra-ordinary December Congress to ratify Cenral Committee resolutions.