Resign Now Or Face Humiliation, Mnangagwa Says To Mugabe

OUSTED Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned his former boss President Robert Mugabe to step down immediately or suffer humiliation at the hands of the suffering Zimbabweans.

In a statement early Tuesday morning from an undisclosed location, Mnangagwa also said he will not be returning to Zimbabwe because he feared for his life as he no longer trusted Mugabe.

“His Excellency, Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe has always said that if the people no longer want him he will leave office, now that have spoken he must now ACCEPT the will of the people and resign. President Mugabe in his televised State of the Nation Address admitted to a number of a latent disregard to the interest of the people and dereliction of duty, surely after making such an admission common sense dictates that it should have been followed by an apology and immediate resignation to save the legacy of the aforementioned principles,” he said.

The statement comes after General Constantino Chiwenga said said the two had spoken and were moving to resolve the current crisis.

Mnangagwa however said this was not his fight but one between the people and the President and therefore Mugabe must face the people instead of seeking his former VP.

NewssDay