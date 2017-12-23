ED appoints Chiwenga, Mohadi as VPs

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed as his two deputies, Retired Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander Constantino Chiwenga and Defence Minister Kembo Mohadi.

This was confirmed by Presidential press secretary George Charamba Saturday.

Chiwenga, who comes from the Zanu side, is first VP while Mohadi comes in to fulfil the Zapu equation as agreed during the 1987 unity accord between the former rivals.

Their appointments ends nearly a month of speculation on who Mnangagwa was going to appoint as his deputies.