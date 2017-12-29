Chiwenga Grabs Defence Ministry From Mohadi

By Staff Reporter

Harare, December 29, 2017 - RETIRED army commander, Constantino Chiwenga has bounced back to the helm of the country’s military following his assigning as State Vice President who doubles as Defence Minister by President Emmerson Mnangagwa Friday.

Before the assignments, the ministry was in the hands of co-Vice President Kembo Mohadi who now heads the National Healing portfolio.

This is according to a press statement released Friday by Acting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Justin Mupamhanga on Friday.

“In terms of Section 99 of the Constitution, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe may assign functions to Vice Presidents to assist him/her in the discharge of his/her functions and perform any other functions, including the administration of any Ministry of Department or Act of Parliament,” said Mupamhanga.

“Accordingly, His Excellency the President, Cde E.D. Mngangagwa, has duly assigned Honourable Vice President General (RtD) Dr. Constantino Guveya Dominic Nyakadzino Chiwenga to administer the Ministry of defence and War Veterans Affairs.

“Honourable Vice President Kembo Campbell Dugishi Mohadi will administer the National Peace and Reconciliation Portfolio.”

The assignments are with immediate effect.

It is Chiwenga’s deployment to defence that raises eyebrows as the powerful ex-military boss’s is the one who engineered then President Robert Mugabe’s shock ouster last month.

The move also confirms the widely held belief that Mnangagwa is intent on militarising the State after making a handful more deployments of former military chiefs into government.