Gutu Man Up For Impregnating 3 Minors

GUTU - Noel Matoyi (22) from Mushaviri Village under Chief Gutu has been sentenced to three years in jail after he impregnated a 14-year-old and fifteen year old girl who were not only friends but were doing their secondary education at the same school.

The two girls who cannot be named attended Mushaviri Secondary School. A third girl who is said to have fallen pregnant from Matoyi has not yet gone to court.

Matoyi was arrested by the Police in Masvingo as he tried to escape to South Africa.

Gutu Magistrate Edwin Marecha suspended part of the sentence on condition that Matoyi does not commit a similar offence.

Millicent Azangwe appeared for the State.

It was the State case that the accused was in love with the 14-year old girl for more than three months and the fifteen year old was the go between.

Matoyi later proposed love to the go in between and impregnated her again.

The three are related.

Masvingo Mirror