Gweru Man Kills Cheating Wife

A Gweru woman died after she was struck on the head with a hoe handle by her husband who caught her with another man in their bedroom. Innocent Mujakachi (37), according to sources, found his wife, Solani Hlanganiso, in bed with another man when he attacked her and left her unconscious.

“She was rushed to the hospital where she later succumbed to the injuries she sustained from the attack,” said a source.

Acting police spokesperson for Midlands province Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed Hlanganiso’s death while in admission at Gweru Provincial Hospital last Sunday.

She said police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect husband who is still at large.

“I can confirm that police in Gweru are investigating a murder case in which a 37-year-old woman, Solani Hlanganiso, died after she was attacked with a hoe handle by her husband after he found her with an identified guest in their house,” she said.

Asst Inp Mukwende said Hlanganiso left home on 23 December 2017 during the night, saying he was going to Shurugwi, but later came back that same night only to find his wife with an unidentified man in their bedroom.

