Grace Mugabe boo-boy dies in car crash

By Staff Reporter

CONTROVERSIAL Zanu PF youth activist, Magura Charumbira, who recently hit newspaper headlines for leading the booing of First Lady Grace at then President Robert Mugabe’s youth interface rally in Bulawayo last year, has died in a car accident.

Details of the tragedy were still to emerge.

But Zanu PF sources confirmed on Monday that Charumbira (34) died in a road accident Monday Morning.

“The Zanu Pf family has been plunged into mourning following the death this morning in a road traffic accident of firebrand Youth member Cde Magura Charumbira.

“Cde Charumbira was a controversial character who clashed with the law and party rules on many a times. He is mostly remembered for booing the former First Lady Grace Ntombizodwa Mugabe during the 9th Presidential Youth Interface held at White City Stadium in Bulawayo,” read a social media message circulated by #zanupf-patriots information dept.

Charumbira, an ally to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, came under fire under then President Mugabe’s rule when he and some party activists booed Grace during a televised address at White City Stadium in November last year.

He was arrested for the “offence”.

The axed Bulawayo district youth league leader has over the years ordered informal traders to pay $2 protection fees to the ruling party to avoid being harassed by municipal police during raids against illegal vendors.