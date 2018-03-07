ERC To Brief MPs On Zec's Poll Readiness

By Moses Chibaya

THE Election Resource Centre (ERC) is set to appear before a parliamentary committee on Thursday to present its views on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec)’s state of preparedness towards conducting a flawless poll this year.

Zimbabwe is set to conduct its harmonised elections in less than five months.

Zec is in the process of coming up with a clean voters’ roll after conducting the Biometric Voter Registration Blitz.

“On Thursday 8 March 2018, the Election Resource Centre (ERC) is set to appear before the Parliamentary Thematic Committee on Peace and Security, to make submissions on the state of preparedness of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to conduct the 2018 General Elections.

“The ERC was invited by the Thematic Committee on Peace and Security on 22 February 2018 following continued assessment of ZEC preparedness to deliver peaceful, free, fair and credible elections since the 2013 elections,” reads part of the ERC statement.

The ERC through, innovative platforms such as a national call centre, has been collecting queries from citizens and raising them immediately with relevant bodies such as ZEC and the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission so that interventions are made immediately.

“Fundamentally, ERC has positioned itself as a conduit of citizen electoral priority issues, a resource centre of electoral research findings and advocacy for comprehensive legislative, environmental and administrative electoral reform,” the ERC director, Tawanda Chimhini said.

Various advocacy issues have been brought to the attention of solution holders including the Parliament of Zimbabwe, Zec, the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission; and the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

In 2017 the ERC engaged the region particularly the Southern African Development Community, compelling the regional body to encourage the government of Zimbabwe to put in place measures that pave way for electoral democracy in the country.