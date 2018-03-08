Amnesty International Demands ED Probe On Dzamara Disappearance

By Staff Reporter

TOP rights group, Amnesty International says President Emmerson Mnangagwa should follow through on his commitment to investigate journalist-turned-pro-democracy activist Itai Dzamara’s disappearance exactly three years ago.

Dzamara was abducted 9 March 2015 from a barbershop close to his Glen Norah home.

This was the last the world has ever known of the whereabouts of the brave activist who openly challenged then President Robert Mugabe’s continued hold on power citing failing leadership.

Amnesty International will this Friday lead commemorations in Harare around Dzamara’s disappearance.

The group is also using the opportunity to spotlight and demand a stop to forced disappearances often linked to the State.

“As Vice President, Emmerson Mnangagwa personally announced on behalf of the Zimbabwe government that they are actively investigating the disappearance of Itai Dzamara. Yet three months since his inauguration as President, we are all still in the dark,” said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for Southern Africa while referring to Mnangagwa’s comments at the Human Rights Council in Geneva in 2016.

“Dzamara’s family and the world, need to know that no stone is being left unturned in the pursuit of justice for Itai.”

Two days before Dzamara was abducted, he had addressed a rally in the capital Harare where he called for mass action to address the deteriorating economic conditions in Zimbabwe.

Witnesses say that his abductors handcuffed him and forced him into a white truck with concealed number plates before driving off.

Dzamara was well-known to the authorities and had previously been abducted, unlawfully detained and severely beaten by state security agents.

Amnesty International believes he is a victim of enforced disappearance.

Zimbabwe has a long history of enforced disappearances of government critics and activists.

In 2008, dozens of opposition and human rights activists were forcibly disappeared for weeks in a crackdown.

The state repeatedly denied its involvement, but many activists were later found in state custody, while the fate and whereabouts of others remain unknown.

“People don’t just vanish into thin air. Someone out there knows what happened to Itai Dzamara,” said Deprose Muchena.