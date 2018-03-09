Misa Confronts Chamisa Over Journalists' Harassment

By Staff Reporter

THE Media Institute of Southern Africa (Zimbabwe) has approached MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa to express displeasure over the continued harassment of journalists at Harvest House.

This follows an incident last week in which senior Herald reporter Zvamaida Murwira and freelance journalist Anna Chibamu were roughed up by party activists during a press conference at the party’s main headquarters.

The harassment happened moments after the party had confirmed Chamisa as the party’s president.

MISA Zimbabwe Trustees Cris Chinaka and Davison Maruziva and National Governing Council Vice Chairperson Rutendo Mawere met Chamisa on Thursday to register their unhappiness over the incident.

Also in attendance was the party’s presidential spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka and MISA Zimbabwe Programmes Co-ordinator Nyasha Nyakunu.

In his response, Chamisa said his party is committed to ensuring the safety and security of journalists at all times.

Chamisa said journalists or any other persons should feel safe and secure whenever they visit Harvest

Chamisa said to demonstrate the party’s commitment to the safety and security of journalists, he has since arranged to meet with the two journalists in order to understand and appreciate what had happened on the day in question.

Chinaka said the MDC-T should work on its media handling skills and also come up with a “sensitisation programme “on the key role played by journalists.

He said this would assist in creating a safe environment for journalists ahead the 2018 elections.