Feminist Group Scolds Local Media Over Gender Bias

By Staff Reporter

TOP feminist group, Gender and Media Connect (GMC) has called on the country’s mainstream media to increase its coverage of women in a largely patriarchal society.

In a statement, GMC credited social media for the relative increase in female voices in the media.

“GMC attributes this rise to the increase in access to and use of internet as an alternative platform to the mainstream print and broadcast media that have, for so long, disregarded the importance of women’s issues and voices in national discourse,” said the group.

The call by GMC coincided with the commemoration of the International Women’s Day on Thursday.

The group has upped its campaigns for women’s voices to be included and amplified in the local media.

Journalists have often said that few women were prepared to volunteer themselves to commenting about so-called hard hitting issues such as politics and the economy.

…BELOW IS THE FULL STATEMENT BY GMC

As the world commemorates International Women’s Day today, Gender and Media Connect (GMC) calls on the Zimbabwean media to prioritise the inclusion of women in its coverage of socio, economic and political issues.

This year’s global theme for the commemorations, Time is Now: Rural and urban activists transforming women’s lives accurately reflects the rise in the demand by women for the protection and promotion of their rights, equality and justice in Zimbabwe, and the world over.

GMC attributes this rise to the increase in access to and use of internet as an alternative platform to the mainstream print and broadcast media that have, for so long, disregarded the importance of women’s issues and voices in national discourse.

Zimbabwe’s current urban-rural digital divide is undeniably a reflection of the exclusion of a majority of Zimbabwean women as they are found in the marginal rural areas. However, the significant increase in the utilisation of the internet, and especially social media, by women cannot be ignored. Women’s visibility has increased at individual and national level since the last election in 2013. At the same time, Zimbabwean women have also upped their participation in continental campaigns and Hashtag movements such as the global campaign against sexual abuse, #MeToo and #TimesUP.

This alone speaks volumes on the extent to which media must step up to building ‘new sources’ from these voices, that would ordinarily, not find themselves in the Sub Saharan Africa mainstream media.

In its repeated call for the mainstreaming of gender in the coverage of elections this year, GMC notes the need to monitor the prominence of Zimbabwean women during this pre-election period, as they campaign and mobilise for participation. The launch of online campaigns by new female candidates such as Fadzayi Mahere, Linda Masarira, Vimbaishe Musvaburi and Kudzai Mubaiwa, is an important development that has ensured that they are more accessible not only to their constituencies, but also to journalists who for years have mourned over reservations by women to engage with the media. Statistics from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission indicate that women constitute the majority of registered voters in the country; therefore the media has an important role to play in ensuring their meaningful and impactful participation. Besides ensuring fair, ethical and equitable coverage of the political parties contesting in the election, the media must see the voter as a valuable in the monitoring of a free and fair election. This media coverage must be pegged on capturing public opinion and also the mainstreaming of women voices. GMC takes this opportunity to remind the media that it has a responsibility in contributing to a just and equitable society through the cultivation of, and use of, new and diverse sources of news and information. The media cannot afford to ignore the women voices for demographic, democratic and development purposes.