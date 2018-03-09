Heavy Police Presence As Activists Remember Dzamara

By Staff Reporter

Harare, March 09, 2018 – THERE was a heavy police presence at the Africa Unity Square where rights group, Amnesty International led commemorations to mark three years since the abduction of pro-democracy activist Itai Dzamara.

By early Friday morning, three truckloads of anti-riot police were already stationed near parliament building, which is adjacent to the famous square where Dzamara launched his one-man demonstrations to demand then President Robert Mugabe’s immediate exit.

Speaking during an event which drew dozens of Harare activists, firebrand cleric and activist Pastor Philip Mugadza blasted the heavy police presence saying it smacked of a system that did not respect citizens’ rights.

“We need to pray against such an activity of wanting to silence people by putting a heavy police presence when people are exercising their constitutional rights to demand closure to the disappearance of Itai.

“This shows that there is continued abuse of human rights by the so-called new dispensation which I will rather call new deception,” said Mugadza.

Patson Dzamara, brother to the missing journalist-cum-activist, said citizens should not vote for President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the coming polls because he has failed to account for Itai’s whereabouts.

“The president has not been forthcoming in giving us answers to where Itai is. We have written a letter to him which he has not responded to yet.

“For such unresponsiveness, we call on people to hand him an electoral defeat,” Dzamara said.

Amnesty International, which launched the campaign, #WhereIsItai implored the government to expedite investigations into Dzamara’s disappearance.

“As Vice President, Emmerson Mnangagwa personally announced on behalf of the Zimbabwe government that they are actively investigating the disappearance of Itai Dzamara. Yet three months since his inauguration as President, we are all still in the dark,” said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for Southern Africa.

Amnesty International-Zimbabwe Executive Director, Cousin Zilala said the current government should demonstrate it was different from the previous regime by committing to protecting and safeguarding human rights.

A teary Sheffra, wife to Itai, said she was distressed her young family no longer had a bread-winner.

“Life has not been the same since the disappearance of my husband as we are now living off handouts from well-wishers which is not sustainable,” she said.

The commemoration saw some civic society and opposition party activists giving solidarity messages.

Aliphios Mapuranga, UANC secretary general and a member of Dzamara’s Occupy Africa Unity Square campaign, said he knew Itai since 2007 way before he (Itai) turned to activism. He described the missing activist as a selfless leader.

Others who spoke include Occupy Africa Unity Square members Dirk Frey and Elvis Mugari, former Zinasu secretary general Makomborero Haruzivishe, political activist Raymond Sango and United Citizens Alliance chairman Tawanda Kalonga.

Itai won the hearts of many through his bold move 2014 to hand deliver a petition to Mugabe in which he demanded the immediate resignation of the once feared leader.

He was abducted by unknown men who were driving in an unmarked vehicle on 9 March 2015.