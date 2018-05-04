Machaya Comments On Claims He Wants To Challenge Zanu PF

GWERU – Former Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs Jason Machaya who was disqualified from Zanu PF primary elections has said that he would respect the party position and will therefore not stand as an independent.

Machaya who spent about seven days in remand prison for abuse of office intended to represent the ruling party in Gokwe Senatorial post.

Flora Buka a former Minister in Mugabe's Cabinet had the door shut for to contest in Gokwe Nembudziya Constituency.

The reason for duo's disqualification because of their alleged links to the G40 cabal.

There are strong rumours doing the rounds that the former intends to run as an independent candidate because of his popularity in the Constituency.

However, in a telephone interview Machaya denied the allegations and said he was a party cadre who respect the party's decision.

"I am a Zanu PF cadre so I will never consider running as an independent candidate, the party made its decision and I will abide by that decision. I am going to support the party's candidate. I am a carrier politician and in politics there are up and downs, this is not the end of the world," said Machaya.

Meanwhile, former Deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development Fred Moyo who was initially disqualified was given the greenlight to defend his Zvishavane Runde Constituency on Sunday after the CV submissions.

Some of the disqualified big fish in the politically volatile Midlands Province include the Deputy Minister of Tourism Chiratidzo Mabuwa and Masango Matambanadzo.

