Trio Up For Assaulting Cop Over ‘Prostitute

THREE Bulawayo residents appeared in court last week, facing attempted murder charges after assaulting a police officer they found with a woman whom they labelled a prostitute.

This was heard by a Bulawayo magistrate Franklin Mkhwananzi when Ngqabutho Ncube (25), Langelihle Sicaba (27) and Sobala Sithole (26) all of Emhlangeni, appeared before him charged with attempted murder.

They were not asked to plead to the charge and were remanded in custody to May 18. The court heard that the three attacked Bhekinkosi Nkomo (25), a police officer based at Collenbawn in Gwanda, who resides at Khayelitsha Compound.

It is the State’s case that on March 31 at around 10pm, Nkomo was in the company of Artisen Sibanda, Leon Dube and one Sanelisiwe when they left Gazzlers Bar for home.

They were allegedly approached by the three.

Ncube, Sicaba, Sithole allegedly started insulting Sanelisiwe, saying she was a prostitute.

They allegedly became violent and stabbed Nkomo with broken empty bottles on the neck and also on the left hand bicep with an unknown object.

He was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals where he was admitted.

