Masvingo Mayor Loses MDC Primary Election

MASVINGO Mayor, Hubert Fidze is one of the biggest casualties of the MDC T primary elections after he lost in Ward 6.

Fidze lost to former councillor of the ward Vasivenyu Chimombe during the plebiscite held on Wednesday. He polled 65 against the winner's 145. MDC T provincial administrator, Peter Chigaba confirmed the results.

Two lawyers, Collen Maboke and Martin Mureri won the primaries and are poised to make it into chambers as MDC T usually dominates in urban elections. Former deputy mayor Selina Maridza bounced back unopposed in ward 1, in ward 7 and 9 incumbents Richard Musekiwa and Consensus Beta sailed through unopposed. Margret Chakabuda will be the candidate for ward 10, incumbents Godfrey Kurauone and Mberikunashe have also retained their wards.

Parliamentary candidates (Masvingo)

Tongai Matutu was dropped as candidate for Masvingo Urban on technicality and Takaneyi Mureri becomes the candidate, Masocha (Masvingo North); Themba (Chiredzi West); (Chiredzi East) Sure Makuni; (Gutu South) Erium Musendekwa; (Zaka Nort) Simon Mpindu; (Zaka East) Chafungamoyo Gumbi; Lovemore Chinoputsa (Zaka Central); (Zaka West) Chinezhira Dumbu: (Bikita East) Mudzingwa; (Bikita West) Bhadharai; Gutu East (Jickson Marwise); (Gutu West) Stanley Manguma; (Mwenezi East) Kudakwashe Bhasikiti; (Chivi Central) Henry Chivhanga and Masvingo Central Munanzvi.

In Masvingo West the party is likely to field a candidate because their alliance partner has not selected one while in Gutu Central the primaries will be held today, the same as Bikita South and Chivi South and North.

Buhera

In Buhera Central Otillia Matimba; Buhera West Jaison Matewu; Khumbulani Moyo Umzingwane and Patricia Ndlovu Beitbridge East.

Some party supporters visited The Mirror soon after the primaries held in Rhodene alleging that there was rampant vote rigging, but Chigaba denied that and said their system is fool proof and there was no room for anomalies.

Masvingo Mirror