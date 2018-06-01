Connemara Pleads For Prisoners

GWERU – Prison guards at Connemara are heading cattle, tending to fields and guarding crops against baboons because the recent Amnesty by President Mnangagwa has emptied the correctional centre of all its 65 inmates.

Bitter prison guards have sent a plea to their superiors for an urgent supply of inmates because they were now doing duties which are not part of their work.

A source said there is a crisis at the Prison Farm after it was virtually left with no source of labour. The prison officers argue that their duties are only to escort inmates to perform duties and not for them to actually do them.

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Elizabeth Banda confirmed the situation and said a Commission is in the process of verifying suitable inmates to go to Connemara since it is an open prison system.

"Yes we do not have inmates at Connemara at the moment. All 65 inmates were pardoned during Amnesty and now we are in the process of selecting suitable candidates to go to the Open Prison. The process is being done nationwide so very soon we expect to send inmates there," said Banda.

Connemara is located about 30 Kilometres from Gweru along Gweru- Kwekwe Highway and it has 120 prison guards.

"The process is taking long because remember the Prison is unique in the sense that inmates have free movement; they are given home leave days so we have to be careful with the selection of suitable candidates," said Banda.

