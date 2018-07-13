MDC-T Top Official Dumps Job Over 'Pressure Of Work'

By Upenyu Chaota

Masvingo, July 13, 2018 -The Nelson Chamisa led MDC-T has suffered a blow here as the provincial chairperson James Gumbi has called it quits citing "pressure of work".

“Due to pressure of work, I have decided to step down as MDC-T Masvingo provincial chairperson and tomorrow will officially hand in my letter of resignation to the president. I want to thank you all for the support since 2014 to date,” wrote Gumbi.

Gumbi is the MDC Alliance parliamentary candidate for Zaka East and took over as provincial chair in 2014 from Benard Chiondegwa.

MDC-T provincial secretary for information and publicity Dusty Zivhave issued a statement calling for calm within the party structures.

“As the province we will be issuing an official position regarding the provincial chair’s resignation as soon as possible. Meanwhile, let’s remain calm,” said Zivhave.

Gumbi had made more enemies than friends within the provincial structures with many party members viewing his resignation as ‘good riddance’.

“After he destroyed the party in the province, I have no kind words for him. He ruined our structures by imposition of candidates, removing performers, rigging and he was so boastful. My heart bleeds for Tsvangirai honestly,” said one party member on condition of anonymity.

Gumbi’s resignation comes at a time when MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa declared in Chiredzi over the weekend that all the constituencies that were affected by imposition of candidates would be subject to re-runs on the same day.

Gumbi has on many occasions defied authority and at some point Chamisa was forced to clip his wings when he openly dared the alliance’s distribution of seats at a Nyika rally.

He declared ‘over his dead body’ would other alliance partners get constituencies they are emotionally connected to.

In Chiredzi, during the MDC Alliance rally, Gumbi was not given a chance to address as there were high tempers against him with disgruntled supporters threatening to stage a demonstration against him ahead of the rally.