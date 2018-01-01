Zanu PF To Win Elections Resoundingly: VP Mohadi

THE ruling Zanu PF party says it is heading for a landslide victory in the coming harmonised polls with Vice President and Second Secretary of Zanu PF Kembo Mohadi predicting that his party will win over 60 percent of the votes.

As preparations for the 2018 harmonised elections gather momentum, the Zanu PF leadership which has been addressing bumper crowds has expressed confidence that the revolutionary party will cause a major upset to its opponents.

Mohadi said given the massive support that the party is enjoying in both the rural and urban areas and the confidence that Zimbabweans have in the current administration in turning around the economy, the revolutionary party is assured of a clean sweep.

“We are ready for the elections and we are going to win. Our support base is solid, our supporters have registered to vote. As Zanu PF our thrust is in turning around this economy and the people realise and appreciate that,” he said.

Vice President Mohadi however stressed the need for media organisations to give equal coverage to all political parties saying the government is committed to ensuring a level playing field for all participants.

The elections should be free, fair and credible emphasised Mohadi.

“We are receiving complaints that we are not giving the opposition coverage. Why are you not covering them? We want them to tell the people what they are offering, it is an election, parties must sale their manifestos, let them expose themselves,” said the Vice President.

Vice President Mohadi who is also responsible for the peace, healing and reconciliation portfolio commended Zimbabweans for the prevailing tranquil environment saying the same atmosphere should be upheld even after elections, as political stability is fundamental in attracting investment into the country.

ZBC