Crowd Arrests Gweru Carjacker

GWERU - Magistrate Phathekile Msipa last week sentenced Joseph Shonhiwa (36), of House Number 102 Mark Road, Ridgemont, to five years imprisonment for armed robbery and carjacking.

Appearing for the State, Bernard Nyoni told the court that the crime was committed on May 23 around 18:00 hrs.

The complainant, Stephen Chikowore of House Number 325/7 Mkoba 5, had parked his unregistered Honda Fit (chassis number 11526167) at Puzzey & Payne when Shoniwa approached and asked that he be taken to House Number 211, Ridgemont.

Shonhiwa agreed to pay US$3 for the taxi service but when they arrived at the house, there was no response to his knocks.

Shonhiwa then asked to be taken to another house in Senga where he purportedly wanted to look for his wife.

When they arrived, Shonhiwa paid R100 but Chikowore did not have change so they both left the car to look for change at the house.

As they moved towards the gate, the Shonhiwa produced an Okapi knife from behind and grabbed the car keys from Chikowore.

The complainant, however, managed to overpower his assailant who then rushed to the car and drove off.

Chikowore then sought assistance from a well-wisher who used his own car to chase Shonhiwa and as they approached the Shurugwi-Gweru Road, the speeding robber failed to negotiate a curve and veered off the road into the shrubs.

He then got off the vehicle and started running but was later apprehended by the public who handed him over to the police

The vehicle, worthy US$3 800, was recovered and produced as evidence in court.

TellZim