South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the bomb blast at a stadium in Bulawayo‚ Zimbabwe‚ during a Zanu PF rally on Saturday.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa was addressing an election rally at White City Stadium when the incident happened‚ but he managed to escape unharmed.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga was also reported to be safe. It was reported that several people had been injured but the extent of the injuries had not yet been established.

Zimbabwe is getting ready for elections next month.

Speaking also as the Chair of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC)‚ Ramaphosa said acts of violence and criminalities had no place in the democratic process of any sovereign state within the SADC region.

Africa News