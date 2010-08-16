Ex-Magistrate Faces Rape, Victim Claims Lost Virginity

FORMER Gutu Resident Magistrate Edwin Marecha (37) has appeared at the Harare Magistrate Courts in Harare facing two counts of rape after he allegedly slept with his wife's young sister without her consent.

Marecha who was transferred from Gutu to Harare a few weeks back is pleading not guilty. He says that he had a sexual relationship with his sister-in-law who is 22 but she consented to the act.

The State alleges that the victim became pregnant with her brother-in-law at some stage because of the alleged rape.

Marecha is being represented by Admire Rubaya of Rubaya and Chatambudza.

In count one, the State alleges that Marecha who was the resident magistrate in Mutoko had sex with the complainant at Marondera Hotel in Marondera where they both stayed.

Marecha allegedly sneaked into her room where he allegedly broke the girl's virginity. No one came to the complainant's rescue despite that she complained and cried, alleges the State.

The victim says the intimacy took place on August 16, 2010. The next morning, the accused's son allegedly asked her why she was crying and she told him what had happened.

Mugota alleges that the girl later phoned and apologised to her for the offence and gave her $70.

In count two the complainant alleges that she stayed with Marecha and his wife and the accused raped her on 'many' occasions and she fell pregnant. She allegedly told Marecha in the presence of his wife of the pregnancy and they both allegedly assaulted her and she ran away.

She says she tried to report to the Police but her mother always called her a prostitute. In 2013, she reported the matter to Police.

Marecha would argue that complainant consented to sex in both counts.

Masvingo Mirror