Mnangagwa Set To Beef Up Security After Byo Blast

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is reportedly set to make sweeping changes in his security team after he escaped with his life when a bomb exploded at a political rally in an apparent assassination bid.

According to Daily News, there would be a thorough review of his security teams.

The report said that there would be an "overhaul of security agencies’ advance work, protective details, better radio technology and more agents would now be at the president’s side at all times".

Mnangagwa escaped unhurt after an explosion rocked a stadium where he was addressing a political rally on Saturday, a month before the country is due to hold its presidential elections.

Lapses in Mnangagwa's security have previously been reported in the media.

Mnangagwa's security was reportedly breached during a recent Zanu PF youth interface rally in Gweru after a losing candidate tried to grab his hand while he was on stage.

Sources close to the development said that the security breach landed at least three members of Mnangagwa's close security unit into trouble.

Government officials said that a daring losing Zanu PF candidate from Masvingo, identified as Moses Mavusa, attempted to get a picture with the president "after sneaking through barricades to reach the main stage at an open space in Gweru".

In December, a self-styled prophet, Gathry Chiredzero, reportedly used a fake identity card to impersonate a state agent, and then controlled the crowd during the cabinet swearing in ceremony at the state house.

The Daily News reported at the time that Chiredzero again used the same modus-operandi during the renaming ceremony of the King George V barracks to Josiah Magamba Tongogara on December 6.

He was charged with "possession of offensive weapons at public gathering, impersonating a public official and forgery" when he appeared before Harare magistrate.

