Macheso to launch "Dzinosvitsa kure" album in Masvingo

By Bothwell Chabarika





Sungura maestro, Alick Macheso is set to launch his latest album 'Dzinosvitsa kure' in Masvingo, marking his second visit to the city in 2018.

Macheso was in town back in March and will be in Masvingo again on July 14 at Club Lagoon Garden where the Macheso fever is already high.

He will share the stage with the controversial Jacob Moyana of the Munotidako fame.

Dzinosvitsakure happens to be Macheso's 11th album and it was officially launched last month in Harare.

Kudzai Hazangwi, the marketing, e-commerce & PR director for Skymail Investments T/A Lagoon Bar & Clubs, promised their customers and Macheso's fans a huge treat with standard meals served during the show.

"Our customers and the Macheso fans are in for a treat of a lifetime especially as the show is coinciding with his new album launch.

We at Lagoon Restaurant, Bar and Clubs are excited to host such an event and fans will not only be pleased by the music but will also get to enjoy our full bar with ice cold beers and catering. Watch out for our famous succulent pork and chakalala sausage for braai as well as our gango special," said Hazangwi.entertainment.

TellZim